Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal’s star-studded sangeet: Bollywood celebs arrive in style

Bollywood star couple Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot during the wedding season in B-Town. The lovebirds’ wedding celebration are in full swing as they recently celebrated their sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

The glamorous event took place till late Saturday night and it was a star-studded affair as many A-listers Bollywood celebrities marked their appearance in glittering outfits.

The guests at the ceremony included actors, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Alia Bhatt, stunning in their shinning glam lehengas.

Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, Aly Goni, Krystle D'Souza, Masaba Gupta, and Bhagyashree were also seen on the occasion. The bride-to-be Anushka donned a red outfit while the groom-to-be Aditya was in an embellished black attire.

