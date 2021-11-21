Rajkumar Rao, Patralekha dish out whole new meaning to their version of pyjama party night: See Pictures

Lovebirds Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha threw a glamorous pyjama party after their wedding festivities came to a close.



The couple tied the knot after 11 years of togetherness and fans could not stop gushing over their love.

Patralekha’s sister Parnalekha took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the super fun bash and wrote, "As the late great, Audrey Hepburn,once advised,”Life is a party dress like it.” Pyjama party night! #patraj."





In the pictures, Raj and Patralekha were spotted having a gala time with their family flaunting their best animated pose.





They were all dressed in modern and glam outfits for the night.

It was a night laced with happiness and excitement.







