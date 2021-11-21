Virat Kohli exhibits his love for Anushka Sharma in latest post

Cricketer Virat Kohli was all praise for his beloved wife Anushka Sharma as he shared adorable pictures with her on social media.



They are an example of one perfect couple and keep fans updated on their love time and again.

The couple have been making headlines since the day they sparked romance and have been a source of support for each other.

Taking to Instagram, the famed Indian Cricketer Virat posted an intimate picture with wife Anushka and penned it with a simple caption, “My rock’’ along with a heart emoji.

In the picture both were spotted twinning in white showcasing goofy expressions.

Fans and followers showered his post with intense love and gushed over their strong chemistry.

One fan wrote, “King with his Queen”.

While another stated, ‘Cuttest’.

Virat never fails to appreciate his beloved in public.