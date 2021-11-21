‘Jug Jug Jeeyo:’ Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer gets a release date

The wait is finally over! The release date of Jug Jug Jeeyo, one of the most-anticipated films, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Kapoor has finally been announced.

This time around, the lead the cast of the upcoming drama film has revealed the release date on Twitter. The film will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

The Badlapur actor will be sharing the scree space for the first-time with the Kabir Singh hit starlet in Jug Jug Jeeyo.

In addition to Varun and Kiara in the key roles, the AK vs AK actor and Neetu will also be seen in the pivotal roles.

Announcing the release date, the Coolie No.1 star and Race 3 actor took to their Twitter handles and shared the news with the fans.

"Family is everything. Come celebrate with us and with #JugJugJeeyo! Coming to take over the cinemas near you on 24th June 2022 (sic)." Varun captioned it.

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli will also mark her Bollywood debut in Jug Jug Jeeyo, which is helmed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame.

Jug Jug Jeeyo is touted to be a comedy-family drama. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.