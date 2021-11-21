Sarah Ali Khan finds solace admiring beauty of mother nature: Watch video

Sarah Ali Khan expressed her love for the sun as she sat amongst the peaceful oceanic breeze of city lakes.



Sarah is an active social media user who often keeps her fans updated with her dreamy travel pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a quirky video snippet that made heads turn and captioned it, “State of Kings- City of Lakes. Suraj Ki Kirno mein Sara bakes. Sunset sunrise itne photos she takes. But without these memories of her eyes hurt and heart aches.”





In the snapshots, Sarah donned an elegant orange kurta set blended with both style and comfort.

Sarah is truly a fashion diva as her wardrobe is punctuated with a wide collection of kurtas and striking blouses.

The actress has been vacationing a lot lately.