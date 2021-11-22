Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly call it quits

Star Priyanka Chopra removed Nick’s last name from her Instagram profile which sparked divorce rumours after three years of their marriage.



The sudden news has left fans in a state of utter disbelief.

The couple have been the talk of the town since the day they made their romance official.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1, 2018.

Recently, the duo celebrated their first Diwali in their 1st home together and gushed over each other’s support.

Taking to her official IG handle, the Bajirao Mastani star shared sweet photos from the event and penned it with a loving caption, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special.”





“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels.”

“To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”



