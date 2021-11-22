Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet & Ajay Devgn’s ‘Thank God’ gets a release date

After much anticipation, the release date for Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra, superstar Ajay Devgn and diva Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God has been announced.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the Shershaah actor announced that the upcoming movie will be released on July 29, 2022. “Happy to announce that our #ThankGod, a slice of life film with a beautiful message, will release on 29th July 2022 (sic),” the Ek Villain actor tweeted.

This is for the first time that the Student of the Year actor and the Singham superstar will be seen together on screen. Rakul, on the other hand, has down two movies with each of these male actors.

With Ajay, the actress was seen in 2019 release De De Pyaar De and will be next seen in MayDay, whereas with Sidharth, Rakul did Aiyaary and Marjaavaan.