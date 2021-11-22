Ajay Devgn recalls his memorable journey in showbiz: ‘I have made countless mistakes’

Star Ajay Devgn looked back to his good old days in the Bollywood industry as he sat down for an interaction.



Ajay began his career back in 1991 and called it a ‘terrific journey.’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Singham star said, "I look back at the last three decades as one terrific journey; a journey in which I have made countless mistakes and struck innumerable home runs. Either way, I am happy."

"Frankly, it was my father’s (Veeru Devgan) dream to launch me as an actor. I was just required to focus on realising his dream. Whether I would be successful or not is a thought I didn’t toy with at that stage. I just did what I was told. No one can enter the movies planning stardom for themselves. You have to work hard and pray your destiny carries you forward."

The actor clocked 30 years in the showbiz world and learnt quite a lot along the way.