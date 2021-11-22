Fans’ compare John Abraham to Hulk in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’

Bollywood action star John Abraham is all set to stun the audience in the sequel to his hit 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

The Batla House actor, who stars in a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2, has been going all out to promote the upcoming film. In a recent YouTube video, John, 48, reacted to some of the fan comments on the film's trailer, who have been excitedly waiting for the release of his next film.

One of his fans commented, "Marvel Studios after seeing this trailer (said) 'let's replace Hulk with John." Reacting to it, the Dostana star candidly said, “Very easily! Marvel Studios aapko pata nahi hai (you don't know), we've created our own Hulk, we've created our own entire Avengers series with my character in Satyameva Jayate 2. Replace everybody with me," he laughed it off.





Directed by Milap Zaveri, the actor will star alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. Satyameva Jayate 2 hits theatres on 25 November 2021.

Apart from this, John also has films like Ek Villian 2, Attack and Pathan in the pipeline.