Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan postpone their honeymoon owing to COVID-19 restrictions

Newlyweds Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan revealed their honeymoon plans as their wedding festivities came to a close.



Keeping in mind the pandemic-related restrictions, the couple might not be jetting out anytime soon.

In an interview with Etimes, the Tum Bin 2 actor said,“We wanted to go on our honeymoon right after marriage and had even booked tickets. But, we were informed that the flight was canceled and we had the choice of booking the flights on another date. Then, we chose another destination but realized that there were 10-day quarantine rules and therefore we decided to postpone our honeymoon. We plan to travel during the New Years now."

The couple have been in a relationship since the last 4 years and often come forward to express love for each other.

Aditya and Anushka tied the knot on Sunday, November 21.