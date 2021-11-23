Vicky Kaushal dishes out major fitness goals in Tuesday morning workout session

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has been ruling over the hearts of millions of his fans after his stellar performances in films.

Not just for his acting but the URI actor is also famous for his dedication towards fitness among young audience. The Raazi actor, who often shares glimpse from his intense workout sessions at gym on his social media, has once again, set major fitness goals for his fans with his latest video.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Manmarziyaan actor dropped a video of his morning early ab workout session.

In the video, Vicky, 33, is seen nailing his abs workout at the gym with his trainer. He sporting a tee and a pair of shorts with a cap during his gym session.

Take a look.

Recently, the Masan star had shared a cool photo from his Into The Wild shoot days with Bear Grylls and well, netizens began teasing the actor about his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham. He will now be seen in Govinda Mera Naam with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar.