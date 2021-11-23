Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to rejoice in their anniversary celebrations at luxury hotel

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra arrived at a luxury hotel in Mumbai on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.



The couple have been going quite strong in their relationship and have been a source of support for each other during tough times.

In a viral video clip, the duo got out of their car and entered the hotel in a hurry as they did not stop to wave to the paps or pose for them.





Shilpa donned green coloured pants paired with a beige blazer.

On the other hand, Raj sported a casual attire for the day.

The couple have quite a lot of fun planned for their anniversary.

Previously, the Hungama 2 actress took to her official IG handle and penned a loving note for her husband along with a throwback picture from her wedding day, “His moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day…12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children.”







