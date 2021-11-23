Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘confidence’ paved her way to success

Kareena Kapoor Khan disclosed her secret to success as she completed 21 years in Bollywood.



The star has delivered many hit performances during her fruitful career.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Jab We Met actress said, “I know it’s been 21 years but I know there’s going to be another 21 years because I’m confident about it."

She further added, "I know I have to make it happen. Maybe fewer films because of the children but I know I want to keep doing something new and it’s time to try something different. It’s all about my confidence. Be it walking the ramp in the different phases, like when I was pregnant, or I had just delivered, or being seven months into giving birth, the idea is to be super comfortable in my skin, look super good and be confident. It’s my way of sending out a message to all women that confidence can take you places.”

Kareena signed off by saying, “I don’t want any negativity on my page. If people are negative, I don’t want to read about it. Don’t come to my page because I just want to have fun. Simple.”