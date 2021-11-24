Ek Villain Returns’: Disha Patani gears up for action scenes'

Actress Disha Patani will be performing a few tough action stunts in the film Ek Villain Returns and she has been under vigorous exercise for her role as per reports.



She will be seen in a lead role alongside other famed stars like John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.

According to reports collected by the Leading Daily, the character of Disha in the film is an absolutely bold and fearless one.

The Baaghi actress has been working quite hard in delivering her best performance.

A source informed ETimes ,"Since the plot of ‘Ek Villain returns ’ is seasoned with twists and turns, Disha is really pushing the envelope in terms of her performance and action stunts as this time around the action, drama and suspense has really heightened in this part.”

“Disha has been distinctly asked to do the action sequences by herself as much as she could and has trained extensively as well.”