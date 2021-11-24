Shahid Kapoor voices his thoughts on ‘ rediscovering’ remake versions

Shahid Kapoor shared his views on doing back-to-back remakes like Kabir Singh and Jersey in an interaction at a trailer launch.



According to Shahid, it is not easy to do a remake of an original version of the film as it is time- consuming.

For the unversed, the star worked in 2 remakes which received a positive response from the audience.

In an interview at a trailer launch, the Jab We Met actor said, “It definitely helps when you do a remake. I was a part of some movies, I thought they would shape up a certain way, but the final outcome was not up to the mark. Being a part of a remake is definitely helpful in putting the story together. Kabir Singh and Jersey and now , I have realised that it’s very difficult to do a remake because you have to make it fresh. It can’t be a copy-paste. You have to rediscover it.”

He further added, “Sometimes, it is difficult for a filmmaker to give an already created character to another actor. I really feel this version of Jersey is different from the original. It’s the same story, but the character changes. He is a Punjabi guy, we have brought a lot of small changes. Once the actor and language changes, you have to bring authenticity to the story.”