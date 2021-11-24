Ranbir Kapoor dishes out major style goals in recent post:Check It Out

Actor Ranbir Kapoor looked effortless in style as his ardent fan club dropped his unseen picture supposedly from the UK on social media today.



The post came immediately after Ranbir was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving the city.

In the pictures, the Sanju star looked dapper as he donned a super warm and fuzzy jacket along with a pair of denim jeans acing the casual look.





With grey suede boots, a baseball cap and a pair of extravagant sunglasses, the star completed his winter look.

Ranbir’s latest post with a fan garnered around 2 million likes and received a lot of love.