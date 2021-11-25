‘Atrangi Re’ trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush’s love triangle is full of emotions

After sending internet into a frenzy with the motion posters on Tuesday, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s starrer Atrangi Re, have finally released the trailer of the much-awaited film.

On Wednesday, the three lead actors on their respective social media handles made the announcement of the trailer release. Taking to his Instagram, the Khiladi star wrote, "It's time to feel the madness of this love story."





Meanwhile, sharing the trailer, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress captioned the same as, "Atrangi Re trailer out now. Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks."

Atrangi Re underlines the story of Rinku (Sara) and Vishu (Dhanush) who are forcefully married and sent off to Delhi. Akshay appears in the film with a larger than life avatar and then, begins the love-triangle.

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has given music in the upcoming romantic comedy film. Helmed by the Raanjhannaa famed director Anand L. Rai, Atrangi Re is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.