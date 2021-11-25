Hrithik Roshan reveals he felt emotional connection with his characters in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Kaabil’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan enjoys massive popularity for his exceptional acting skills. The actor has got his name listed among the versatile stars, who have been successful at carving their own niche in the film world.

The Krrish star, who was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff, talked about preparing for his character in a recent virtual engagement at IFFI Goa. He said, “The first thing is to find a connection with the character in the script. Once you have laid that foundation where you know that the emotions that your character is going through resonate with you, then half the job is done.”

The Super 30 actor also revealed how he got emotionally invested in his characters in films like Koi Mil Gaya and Kaabil. “It is something that you hold close to yourself. I felt that when I did films like Koi… Mil Gaya and Kaabil. It’s like you are living and staying with certain emotions. They can fill you up with nice feelings, and to not have an opportunity to stay with those feelings, is kind of heart-breaking,” he shared.

“It remains with you in the most beautiful way. All the characters that I have played in films and the remnants of those have always stayed with me,” he added.

The Zindagi Naa Milegi star, 47, further spoke about the rise of digital medium and talent that has emerged out of the medium. “It makes me happy as I feel that all kinds of people in our social environment need to be represented in beautiful ways on screen,” he added.

On the professional front, Hrithik has several films in the pipeline including Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Vikram Vedha, Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan.