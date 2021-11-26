Alia Bhatt stuns in gorgeous pink outfit for bestie Anushka Ranjan's mehendi

Amid her hectic work schedule, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt managed to take some time out in November to attend the wedding ceremony of her close friend Anushka Ranjan.

More pictures from Anushka and Aditya Seal’s wedding celebrations are coming in and fans are left in awe as the bride's mother, Anu Ranjan has dropped an unseen photo on her social media today.

On Friday, the producer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her daughter’s mehndi ceremony. In the photo, the girl gang is seen chilling by the poolside. The Raazi actress can be seen in her stunning pink outfit with sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Aakansha Ranjan on either sides.





Alia's mum Soni Razdaan and Anu Ranjan, who are close friends, can also be seen smiling wide while posing for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Anu captioned it, "Always heart to heart." Alia left her fans and followers stunned with her gorgeous style statement as she elevated her fuchsia pink outfit with a pair of black sunglasses.

On the professional front, the Highway actress, who was recently spotted attending AP Dhillon's concert in Gurgaon with co-star Ranveer Singh, is busy shooting her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star.