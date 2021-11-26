Anushka Sharma sunbathes in scorching sun: See Post

Actress Anushka Sharma dropped breathtaking sunkissed pictures of herself on social media which left fans in a state of frenzy.



Lately, Anushka has been winning the internet with her epic style and beauty.

The Pari actress took to Instagram and shared stunning snapshots as she enjoyed the sunshine and captioned it,"Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these …. Forgot the lyrics to this song."





In the pictures, Anushka was spotted posing candidly for the clicks dressed in a casual plain black top with hair styled to perfection.

The star’s close and dear relatives showered her post with immense love and praise as well as her husband Virat Kohli who was lovestruck.