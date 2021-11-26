John Abraham takes ‘practical approach’ towards resuming of cinemas

Actor John Abraham revealed his take on reopening of cinemas and how its closure had a massive impact on superstars.



According to Abraham, the closure of cinema halls gave everybody the time to reset and reflect before coming into their tough schedules.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Dostana star said, “I was not scared, I was practical. I knew it would take time. It is still in the process. If you ask me, if we are 100 percent there, the answer is no. People are still in the process of putting their heads together and coming in. There was a practical recalibration in your head, as to how you want to produce a certain film, when are you going to go on floors… There was just recalibration, no fear. You have to deal with the present situation you are in.”

Further adding, he stated, “I knew it would take time for people to regain normalcy.”

On the work front, John is gearing up for the second installment of Satyamev Jayate.