Katrina Kaif to walk down the aisle with Vicky Kaushal in first half of December

Katrina Kaif to walk down the aisle with Vicky Kaushal this December

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot on December 9, 2021 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan as per reports.



The wedding will be an intimate and grand affair consisting of close friends and dear family members.

Lately, the couple have been occupied searching for accommodations and booking air tickets for all the guests that are looking forward to bless the ceremony with their attendance.

Approximately 200 guests will grace the big Bollywood wedding and the preparations are going on in full swing.

Fans cannot wait to see a glimpse from the upcoming wedding and the bridal outfits they will wear.

According to sources, Katrina and Vicky would be a Sabyasachi bride and groom.