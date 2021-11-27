Shilpa Shetty kickstarts her weekend amidst books: See Post

Actress Shilpa Shetty looked all charged up as she slipped into her comfortable pyjamas with a book in her hand and shared a video snippet showcasing her activities this weekend on social media.



Shilpa is an avid reader and her latest post is a testimony to it.

Taking to Instagram, the Hungama 2 actress posted a cute boomerang posing happily amidst a collection of books and captioned it, “Nothing better than indulging in a book over the weekend #weekendvibes #friyay #reader #books #RoundTheClockWear #gratitude #comfort #takeachillpill.”





The fitness enthusiast was clad in comfortable casuals with beautiful striped detailing paired with a grey robe tied around her waist.

This post came a day after Shilpa shared a hilarious BTS video from the sets of her upcoming reality Tv show India’s Got Talent 9.