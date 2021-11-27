Akshay Kumar takes pride in Aanand L Rai’s work ethics: ‘He captivated me’

Akshay Kumar opened up on doing multiple collaborations with Aanand L Rai and his special role in the film Atrangi Re as he sat down for an interaction.



Akshay has collaborated with Aanand for the first time in the film Atrangi Re and has worked with him in numerous other projects.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bell Bottom star said, “I feel I’ve reached a place in life, where I do things because I want to do them and not because I have to. Atrangi Re makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a flicker of doubt in my soul. I felt nothing but gratitude to be a part of a film, so brilliantly led by (actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his film, sometimes, just being invited to the party is enough.”

Revealing details about Aanand's amazing direction skills, Akshay stated, “He knows his characters well and he has a strong understanding of complex human emotions, which is why he manages to showcase them so beautifully. His passion for storytelling and conviction for his stories has made me collaborate with him, not once but thrice already.”