‘Dear Zindagi’:Alia Bhatt marks 5 years of film in special way

Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated 5 years of her film Dear Zindagi with a thread of pictures and video snippets that consisted of fan-made art and video edits.



The Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer released on the big screens back in 2016.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared several pictures and captioned it, “#5YearsOfDearZindagi”.





One photo showcased Alia’s role on a bicycle in the film while another showcased a dialogue said by Shah Rukh Khan character Dr.Jehangir Khan, a counsellor in the film “Rona, gussa, naftrat, kuch bhi khulkar express nahi karne diya. Ab pyaar kaise express kare? –”





Dear Zindagi revolved around the subject of mental health, depression and insomnia.

Alia essayed the role of a cinematographer and struggled to keep up with the curve balls thrown her way in both her personal and professional life.



