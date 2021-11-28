Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make ‘ beautiful memories’ exploring Dubai

Varun Dhawan is spending a good time with wife Natasha Dalal in Dubai after receiving the honour of the UAE golden visa and shared glimpses from their stay on social media.



According to Varun, Dubai is the best destination for shooting and gaining first-hand experience.

Numerous pictures of the couple have surfaced online and fans are in awe after seeing their epic bond as they posed intimately in front of the high rise buildings of Dubai.





In the pictures, shared by a fan page, Varun and Natasha were seen posing in a group.

The Judwaa 2 star sported a white shirt with denim pants while his wife Natasha donned a plain black off the shoulder short dress.

Natasha and Varun tied the knot in January this year in Alibaug.