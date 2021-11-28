Alaya F weighs in on taking back control of her professional life after brief hiatus

Actress Alaya F opened up on how next year would be fruitful and career defining for her and expressed delight over giving her best in the coming days as she turned 24 today.



The pandemic detailed her plans quite a lot which led to a loss of productivity as she had nothing to look forward to in life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress said, “My journey in the industry has been a roller coaster ride. My first film was released, and soon the whole world went into a lockdown.”

“Now, that everything has opened up again, I see work has started up again. I am back on the set, doing what I love. In fact, next year will be very exciting for me because I have a whole bunch of projects coming out that I am shooting, or have already shot.”

“I am grateful for that experience because it taught me a lot, but I didn’t get to do a lot of other things. Now, I’m happy that I’m going to be able to take back control of my professional life and hopefully do my best. My year of 24 and 25 will actually be quite interesting, because I have a lot of things coming out, and it will be career defining for me,”concluded Alaya.