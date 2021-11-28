Kartik Aaryan’s look from ‘Shehzada’ leaked, actor sports earring, white kurta

After receiving overwhelming response on his latest released film Dhamaka, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Araryan is gearing up for another new avatar in his upcoming film, Shehzada.

The first look of Kartik in his upcoming movie is out. The picture, shared on a fan account on social media channels, shows the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor in a white kurta. He is seen clutching a toothbrush and toothpaste in his hands on the sets of his forthcoming film.





The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor will be seen in a new avatar in the film as he was snapped wearing a white kurta, an earring, and sporting a beard.





Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar lead roles. The film’s tagline is 'He Returns Home'. Announcing the new film, Kartik wrote, "#Shehzada. Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan."

Besides Shezada, Kartik has a number of projects in the pipeline. This includes Freddy, backed by Ekta Kapoor, and the sequel of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.