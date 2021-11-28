Esha Gupta touches upon her idea of marriage

Actress Esha Gupta revealed the qualities she would want in her life partner on her birthday today as she sat down for an interaction.



Earlier, the actress has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Manuel Campos Guallar but speculations about her personal life do not really have an impact on her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Raaz 3 actress said, “People only know how much I’m putting out there but they think that they know a lot. I’m an extremely private person when it comes to my family and friends. People write a lot of things but it really doesn’t matter to me.”

“In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”

Esha turned 36 today and will be celebrating her special day by attending one of her brother’s wedding in Jaipur.