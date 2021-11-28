Salman Khan requests fans not to burst firecrackers inside cinemas

Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, superstar Salman Khan expressed his concerns after watch a group of fans bursting fireworks and crackers inside a cinema hall during the screening of his latest released film, Antim: The Final Truth.

On Saturday, the Sultan actor shared a video on his Instagram to warn his fans against bringing firecrackers inside cinemas to avert any untoward incident.

Sharing the video, where fans can be seen burning crackers when Salam appeared on the screen, the Bharat actor wrote, "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others."





He added, "My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point."

“Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u,” he concluded.



Antim: The Final Truth stars the Bigg Boss famed host and his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. While Salman plays a Sikh cop, Aayush essays the role of a gangster in the action-packed film. Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars television actor Mahima Makwana.