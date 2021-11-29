‘ Kal Ho Na Ho’: Preity Zinta raises a toast as blockbuster film marks 18 years

Actress Preity Zinta took fans down memory lane with a nostalgic video clip as her film Kal Hoo Na Ho clocked 18 years and expressed excitement over its massive success.



The film Kal Ho Naa Ho holds a special place in the hearts of the audience because of its epic plot and storyline.

Preity Zinta shared a video snippet from the film where she danced with Saif Ali Khan and captioned it, '18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho'.





For the unversed, the film was not only an amazing hit amongst fans but also critics and has been trending on twitter.