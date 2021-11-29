Kangana Ranaut believes in ‘beauty of love,’ shares cute childhood pic on IG

Bollywood’s controversy Queen, actress Kangana Ranaut has a massive fan base on social media. The actress has managed to make a mark with her stellar performances in blockbuster films.

The Manikarnika famed actress, who often grabs media attention for her bold remarks, took to her social media handle today, and shared a heart-warming post for a positive Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Thalaivii actress first posted a sketch image of a boy and girl hugging and wrote a lines of a song from movie Veer-Zaara. She wrote, "Tere liye hum hain jiye...kitne sitam pe hum pe sanam..."

Meanwhile, she also treated her fans with a beautiful childhood photo of herself and shared that she believes in the power of love. Kangana wrote, "I am just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world."

On the other hand, the Fashion diva left her followers stunned as she flaunted her flawless smile and makeup-free skin in the next pictures.

Donning a grey colour sweatshirt with her hair open, the Krrish actress captioned her sun-kissed picture as, ‘selfie with sun-emoticon’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. Now, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022.