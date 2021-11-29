Fahad Mustafa calls out bloggers for ‘damaging’ films with their reviews

Fahad Mustafa calls out bloggers for ‘damaging’ film with their reviews

Actor Fahad Mustafa pleaded with bloggers to not influence viewers with their opinions, instead letting the audience decide if a film is worth watching or not on social media.



The actor turned producer worked for numerous projects that received mixed reviews.

Taking to Instagram, the Load Wedding actor penned, "To all the bloggers: With all due respect, let people go and watch the movie first, your reviews can wait. You coming up with reviews (be it right or wrong), can damage the film big time and it won't help the industry in any way. This industry needs support. Let the people decide if the film is worth watching or not."





Other stars of the industry also shared similar stances and agreed with Fahad Mustafa on this matter.

According to Fahad, it is imperative for viewers to judge the content of the film.