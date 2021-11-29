Hrithik Roshan ‘weekends’ in style: See Post

Actor Hrithik Roshan spent a chill Sunday with his niece and cousin as they enjoyed picnic time in the garden at his expansive villa and shared glimpses from their day on twitter.



Hrithik was accompanied by his cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan for a makeshift picnic day.

Taking to twitter, the Dhoom 2 actor shared his activities from the day and penned it with a simple caption, “Sunday-ing.”

In the photos, Hrithik was spotted lying on a mat in a green shirt and black pants.

His villa looked luxurious , expanding over a thousand acres and consisted of a large garden for hosting parties and playing around.