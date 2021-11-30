Daily Jang
Daily Jang
Bollywood

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to limit guest list for their grand wedding owing to Covid

By Zainab Nasir|November 30, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to limit guest list for their grand wedding affair in wake of new virus threat
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to limit guest list for their grand wedding owing to Covid

Stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif plan on trimming the count of guest list for their December wedding amid the new Omicron variant threat as per reports.

The stars have been making headlines since the news of their marriage surfaced online.

A source close to Katrina Kaif, told India Today, “While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued.”

Earlier, the soon-to-be married couple were occupied with booking air tickets and accommodation for the 200 guests but owing to the Omicron threat the count  might be reduced.

The first confirmed guest of the ceremony would be Shashank, the director of Vicky Kaushal's hit film Govinda Naam Mera.

The couple will tie the knot on December 9, 2021.

More From Bollywood