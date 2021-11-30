‘83’ trailer is out! Ranveer Singh wins hearts as he lifts 1983 World Cup trophy

The wait is finally over! The makers of the highly-anticipated film 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, have finally released the official trailer on Tuesday.

The 3 minutes-49 seconds trailer takes viewers back in the era of 1983, when India made a historic win in the Men’s Cricket World Cup. Helmed by Kabir Khan , the film is all set to hit the big screen on 24th December 2021.

In the trailer, the Gully Boy star as Kapil Dev will take the audience through the Indian team's journey, their struggles, their wins and their losses. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

The Piku actress will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in the sports drama. The film is jointly produced by Deepika, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here.





Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani , opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, he will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.