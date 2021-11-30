‘Bob Biswas:’ Abhishek Bachchan reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s best quality as a producer

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime-mystery thriller, Bob Biswas.

During the promotions of his next film, the Ludo actor shed light on working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Bob Biswas’ producer.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, the Big Bull actor revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is an incredibly supportive and visionary producer that allows his artists and directors to have their creative space.

“The best quality of Shah Rukh Khan is ‘his belief in storytelling and storytellers,’" said Abhishek in a rapid fire round.

Furthermore, Abhishek’s transformation in Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off film of 2012 film, Kahaani’s character Bob Biswas, has already impressed the audience. The movie, which also stars actress Chitrangda Singh, is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.