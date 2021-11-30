Sidharth Malhotra weighs in on tough days of his career: ‘I have seen so many ups and downs’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra talked about all the criticism he faced during the initial stages of his career which has been validated by his strong role in the film Shershaah.



Sidharth has not lived an easy life in terms of his profession and has been a victim of extreme anxiety.

In an interview with a local news outlet, the Ek Villain actor said, “That is possibly how I function as a person. That is also how my journey has been, whether industry or otherwise. I came to Mumbai 14-16 years ago, when I was 21-22, and I have seen so many ups and downs, whether it was giving auditions as an actor, or modeling, trying to make money to pay rent, and then assisting, then getting a break by getting selected from my audition.”

He added, “Things have not been easy even after I made my acting debut with Student of the Year. People’s opinions matter, as much as you let them affect you.

“Eventually, you know if you have done something which is of value, substance, and the audience needs to feel that. I feel it is a great sense of validation Shershaah has given me, which I instinctively felt I want to be a part of. Producers’ hands changed, then directors changed, writers for the film changed! But I said this is what I want to be a part of. All these changes can throw you off.”