Karan Johar's son Yash makes the cutest young chef, Bollywood celebs reacts

Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar recently sent Internet into an emotional meltdown as he shared a new video of his son Yash flaunting his cooking skills.

Taking to his Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director posted a video of his 4-year-old son, who is seen on a video call with his teacher and fellow classmates, showing them his culinary skills.

In the shared video, Yash is seen clad in a white chef's coat and hat, standing on a stool against the kitchen counter. He prepared a cucumber and tomatoes sandwich with a thick spread of butter.





Sharing the video, KJo wrote, “We have a chef in the house! Chef Yash Johar! (and added heart emoticon)”

Karan's fans loved this tiny glimpse of his son and many called the video cute. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Cutest chef I ever saw.” Manish Malhotra wrote, “Look at him.”

Stars including Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shweta Bachchan and others were in 'aww'. They showered love in the comments section. While Katrina dropped a heart eyes emoticon, Neetu was all impressed. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Oh my goodness!!!! Cuteness & he can cook.”

One of his fan wrote, “Karan you better eat the butter-laden sandwich made by this adorable Michelin chef on your return… will just cost you a zillion calories.”

Roohi and Yash were born in 2017 via a surrogate. Roohi's name is an anagram of the name of Karan's mother Hiroo Johar while Yash is named after his father, late filmmaker Yash Johar.

On the work front, Karan is directing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.