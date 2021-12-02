Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ dreamy 3rd wedding anniversary celebration

Global star Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic candle light dinner in London on December 1.

Turning to his Instagram later, the 29-year-old singer shared a beautiful glimpse from their romantic affair in an adorable video. The room was decorated with flowers, lights and a lavishly presented dinner spread. Fans could also spot PeeCee smiling at Nick in the 30-second clip shared.

"3 years," wrote the Close singer alongside his video.





The Dil Dhadakne Do singer too, turned to her Instagram and shared a photo from the night, featuring a loved-up card reading, "Found You Married You Keeping You."

She captioned the post, “Living the dream @nickjonas (heart emoticon).”





Priyanka and Nick married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had two wedding ceremonies – Hindu and Christian – to honour each other’s traditions.