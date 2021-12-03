Rhea Chakraborty inspired by her brother Showik’s bravery: See Post

Actress Rhea Chakraborty praised her brother Showik in a heartfelt post on social media with strong words.



Rhea and her brother had faced an extremely tough time last year and had to endure a lot of things yet they stood strong and supported each other in testing times.

The Jalebi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her beloved brother and penned in a sweet caption stating, My brave brother , my humble warrior ! #gratitude #faith #fortitude #resilience #patience.”





In the picture, Showik was spotted walking ahead with his back towards the camera reflecting on how 24 years of his life changed him for the better.

Showik has always been a role model for his sister Rhea Chakraborty.