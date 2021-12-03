Katrina Kaif going all out to be the perfect ‘Punjabi’ bahu after wedding

Katrina Kaif going all out to be the perfect ‘ Punjabi’ bahu

Katrina Kaif has hired a private tutor to take Punjabi lessons ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, as per reports.



Preparations are going on in full swing for the lavish wedding festivities from firework trials to dance rehearsals and safari plans.

Katrina who hails from the UK feels that getting a grasp of the Punjabi language will help her get along better with Kaushal and his family.

The couple will tie the knot in a royal set up at an old fort in Chauth Ka Barwara which is being extensively decorated with lights and whitewashing is being done in all houses nearby.