Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul make first official appearance as couple at ‘Tadap’ screening

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul finally made their first official appearance as a couple at the special screening of her brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut film, Tadap.

The screening took place on Wednesday in Mumbai, where Athiya and Rahul walked down the red carpet together and posed for the cameras as well.

The Hero starlet donned a black blazer with matching pants and corset for the special event. While Rahul was snapped in a beige suite paired with a black tee.

Rahul also posed with the Shetty family, raising fans' eyebrows, however neither of them admitted their relationship.

Meanwhile, another couple that was spotted on the occasion was the male lead of the upcoming film Ahan and his partner, Tania Shroff.

Tadap, helmed by Milan Luthria, also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.