Kangana Ranaut spends time with nephew Prithvi & sister Rangoli on her birthday

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had decided to take some time out of her hectic work schedule as she headed to Himachal Pradesh a few days ago.

On Friday, the Thalaivii star, who is now back in her hometown, shared a few glimpses of her joyous time with her fans on social media.

The national award-winning actress dropped several photos from the celebrations of her sister, Rangoli's birthday and also shared adorable pictures with her cute nephew Prithvi.

In one of the photos, Kangana could be seen sitting with Prithvi and planting a kiss on his cheek. While in another snap, the Tanu Weds Manu actress could be seen sitting under a tree with Rangoli, enjoying the colors of autumn.

Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "You are most favourite laughing partner...I love you @rangoli_r_chandel."

On December 2, the Gangster famed actress uploaded her sister's picture and wished her a happy birthday. She wrote," Huge respect for those who wear scars like medals and never delve in self-pity or self-loathing. Mark of a genuine fighter and a remarkable human being...you deserve everything and much more Rangs... waiting for you here come soon."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Tejas as an Indian Airforce Pilot. Besides this, she will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will hit the screens on July 8, 2022.