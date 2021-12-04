Kriti Sanon’s education played great role in defining her career: 'I am glad for my degree'

Actress Kriti Sanon opened up about her backup career plan when she entered the Bollywood industry back in 2014 and was unsure about securing a job in showbiz.



Kriti Sanon is an extremely ‘ studious’ kid and a ‘ frontbencher’ hailing from an academic environment who kept her career stable by gaining a good education.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Mimi actress said, "There was a point when a career in films was not considered a very secure career. It's not a 9-to-5 job. If your films work, you work, if they don't, you might not get work. My parents, like any other middle-class parents, were sceptical about my career. So they said first you have to complete your engineering degree. Which I am glad I did because mentally I was at peace. I wasn't desperate to get something. I was passionate. When you don't have something to fall back on in life, you end up taking wrong decisions.”

"They said you go and follow your dreams so that you don't have any regrets later, but you must appear for your GMAT entrance exams. That score is valid for 5 years. So you basically have 5 years to try, and you can come back if it doesn't work out."

Sanon has now made quite a name for herself in the industry with her versatile acting skills and was honoured with filmfare Award for her debut film Heropanti.