Neha Dhupia’s ‘loving note’ for her baby boy sends Internet into meltdown

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is an avid social media user. The famous show host, who welcomed her second child, a baby boy in October this year, recently turned to her Instagram and shared a super cute picture of herself with her baby.

The BFF’s with Vogue host on Friday, turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her little one, who just turned 2-months-old. To celebrate the day, the mother-son duo opted for white twinning outfits.





Sharing the pictures, she captioned it as, "Two months of relentlessly loving you our baby boy... Uff! My heart is full." She accompanied her post with a heart emoticon.

Neha married actor Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year and their son in 2021.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan.