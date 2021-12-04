Deepika Padukone flaunts intense love for her beloved husband Ranveer Singh in latest post

Deepika Padukone shared an appreciation post for her husband Ranveer Singh on social media today showcasing love for him.



The couple have been the talk of the town since the day they got married and never hesitate on showering love at each other publicly.

Taking to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress posted a quote for Ranveer that read, “Nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel dumb for not knowing it already. ”

In a recent interview with Femina, Padukone talked about what attracted her towards Ranveer, “Everybody talks about his energy but what most people don’t realise is that this is not who he is all the time. What attracted me to him was the fact that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him.”

The duo fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.