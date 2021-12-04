Here's what you need to know about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming lavish wedding ceremony

Here's what you need to know about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's lavish wedding ceremony

Couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding will be held on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan which would be a themed royal affair ranging from fireworks to Safari plans.



Lately, the bride Katrina Kaif’s fashion designer has been making numerous visits to her residence in order to finalize the ideal dress for her big day.

The designer seemed to be none other than her very close friend Anita Shroff Adajania.

Preparations have been going on in full swing.

For the unversed, the theme of her lavish Mehndi ceremony will be gold, ivory, white and beige while the Sangeet will be bling.



A glorious resort in Rajasthan has been transformed into a wedding venue for the couple with room prices over 75000 a day.

A number of Kunal Rawal outfits were being delivered to Vicky’s place ahead of his wedding with Katrina on Saturday as showcased in a video snippet which went viral in an instant.

Fans have been curious about the bride and groom’s glam look for the wedding.