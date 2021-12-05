Harleen Sethi to skip ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Harleen Sethi to not grace ex-boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s ‘big day’ with her presence

As wedding preparations were going on in full swing and the guest list finalized, recent reports claimed that Vicky Kaushal’s ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi has not been invited on his big day.



An official confirmation about her absence from the event is yet to be revealed.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif is not Vicky’s first choice as he has dated and fallen in love before.

Recently, Harleen Sethi took the gram by storm by shaking a leg to Katrina Kaif’s Tip Tap track and set the dance stage on fire by adding Arabic ‘tadka’ with her moves.

The song challenge went viral in an instant.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will exchange vows in a royal ceremony on December 9, 2021 at a luxurious fort in Rajasthan.

Vicky and Harleen came in a relationship for a few months back in 2019 and parted ways after the release of the film Uri:The Surgical Strike.