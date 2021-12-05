Kareena Kapoor's Sunday mood lights up with her son Taimur’s quirky humour

Kareena Kapoor mood lights up with her son Taimur’s quirky humour





Kareena Kapoor Khan’s eldest son Taimur Ali Khan has set the Sunday mood right with his adorable actions, chilling and playing around in a viral video snippet.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star is a doting mother of 2 children, who knows how to balance her work and family time properly.

Despite her hectic shooting schedule, Kareena makes sure to spend quality time with her kids.

Kareena’s motherhood journey has been quite tough but she learnt along the way and believes in inculcating the right value systems into her children.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared stunning glimpses from Taimur’s Sunday and captioned it, “He fixed my mood swings”.





In the video, Taimur was spotted on a swing clad in a white T-shirt and icy blue shorts.

Kareena tied the knot with famed superstar Saif Ali khan back in 2016 and both have been nurturing their children in the best way possible.



